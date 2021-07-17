Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $36.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 747,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

