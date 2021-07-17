Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $496,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SYNNEX stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
