Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $496,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SYNNEX stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

