KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

WCC stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

