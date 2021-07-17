Kidder Stephen W Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,984,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,228,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,268,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $57.57 on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

