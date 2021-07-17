Kidder Stephen W Purchases 1,130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,413,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,417. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

