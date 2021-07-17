Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 12,565,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,742,069. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

