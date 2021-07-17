Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.15% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $374,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $3,719,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

