Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.96 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

