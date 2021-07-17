Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

