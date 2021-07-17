KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.05. KLA posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.22. 1,794,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.