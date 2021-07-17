KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KLDI remained flat at $$7.68 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Analysts forecast that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

