KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of KLDI remained flat at $$7.68 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00.
KLDiscovery Company Profile
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
