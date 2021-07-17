Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.