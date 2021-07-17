Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.42 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,378 shares of company stock worth $1,375,669. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

