Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica Sells 14,234 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $301,760.80.

NYSE KN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 698,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,633. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

