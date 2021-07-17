Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

