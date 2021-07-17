Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.