K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.