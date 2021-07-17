Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

