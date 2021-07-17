Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

LIF stock opened at C$48.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.33. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

