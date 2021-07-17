L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AIQUY opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

