Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

