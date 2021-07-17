Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.