Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

