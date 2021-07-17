Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $3,764,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,666,145.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRLG traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $304.68. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 449. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $163.77 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.45.

