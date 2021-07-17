Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.