Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $198.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

LEA opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

