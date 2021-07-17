Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.18.

LII stock opened at $317.91 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $239.25 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

