Les B. Korsh Sells 4,577 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

