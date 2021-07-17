LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $203.15. 136,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.78. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

