Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Lowered to C$2.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$339.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

