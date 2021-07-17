Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €290.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

Shares of LIN opened at €246.65 ($290.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.41. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

