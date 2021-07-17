Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,154 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.44.

Shares of LIN opened at $290.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.58. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

