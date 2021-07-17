Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.7% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $266,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.44.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,758. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

