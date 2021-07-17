LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 81.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

