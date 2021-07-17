LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

