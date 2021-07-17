LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of RAMP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
