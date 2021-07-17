Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $19,402,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,985,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

