Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.21 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $89,000.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00380131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.