Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,302. Lotus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Lotus Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

