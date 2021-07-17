Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 4.5% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 1,700,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,785. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

