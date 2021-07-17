Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

