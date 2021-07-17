Man Group plc Has $144.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341,298 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.35% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $144,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,487,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,610,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,218,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 8,166,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,135. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.