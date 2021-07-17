Man Group plc Has $84.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 487.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $84,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of CM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. 256,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

