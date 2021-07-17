Man Group plc Has $94.01 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,988 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $94,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.49. 1,148,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,109. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $172.70 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.87.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

