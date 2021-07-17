Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Target worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 75,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Target by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 971,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,389,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Target by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $251.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.53. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

