ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

