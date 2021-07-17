Marc Ostryniec Sells 20,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,373,400.00.

LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

