Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAURY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 17,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,006. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $531.61 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

