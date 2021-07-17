MBA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

