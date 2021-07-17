MBA Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after acquiring an additional 298,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.14 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

