MBA Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

MRK opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

